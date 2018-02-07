The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has announced its recruitment exercise for 2018.

All qualified Nigerians are advised to get further details from today’s national dailies.





The statement reads, ” Recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force – 2018.





”Members of the Public are to check the full details of this recruitment advert in the National Dailies of today, Wednesday, 7th Feb, 2018.”