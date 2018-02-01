Nigeria and Niger have concluded plans to establish a new oil refinery to meet the petroleum products needs of the two nations.The multi-million dollar plant will be located in the border town between the Republic of Niger and Katsina State, Nigeria.In a statement sent to Vanguard, the Ministry of Petroleum, Nigeria disclosed that: ‘’the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu met with the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou and the Energy Minister of the Republic of Niger, Mr. Foumakoye Gado.‘’A mutually beneficial agreement was reached for the construction of a refinery in the border town between the Republic of Niger and Katsina State, Nigeria and a crude oil pipeline from the Republic of Niger to the new refinery. Definitive bilateral and technical agreements to be signed in coming days.’’