Zambian football legend, Kalusha Bwalya, has said Morocco deserved to win this year’s 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).“Good football from the hosts today. They were determined from the word go,” the 1988 African Footballer of the Year wrote on his verified Twitter handle.The hosts crushed 10-man Nigeria 4-0 in the final on Sunday in Casablanca.A brace from Zakaria Hadraf and a goal each from tournament leading scorer, Ayoub Kaabi, and Walid El Karti, gave the North Africans a deserved win.The home-based Super Eagles were reduced to 10 men, after Peter Eneji received his second booking.Morocco became the first country to host and win the CHAN since its inception in 2009