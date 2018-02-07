 ‘Nepotism’, ‘impunity’, ‘Adewole should resign’ — Anger As Nigerians React To Buhari's Reinstatement Of NHIS boss | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Usman Yusuf, the executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, has been reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari.


He was reinstated on Tuesday, according to a circular reportedly issued to the health ministry by Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president.

On July 6, Isaac Adewole, minister of health, suspended Yusuf over allegations of fraud levelled against him.

Insiders siad that since his appointment on July 29, 2016, Yusuf had violated procurement laws and dished out contracts to cronies.

It was discovered that the final straw that led to his suspension was the alleged purchase of a Prado SUV by Yusuf for N58 million shortly before Ramadan, though his approval limit was N2.5 million.

His suspension at the time had resulted in intrigues after the NHIS boss told the minister he has no powers to suspend him.

The house of representatives had also called for his reinstatement, pending the outcome of the probe into the allegations against him.

Following his recent reinstatement, Nigerians have reacted with anger, shock, and disbelief.

While some have urged the health minister to resign in protest of Yusuf’s reinstatement, others have described the development as a tacit condoning of alleged corruption by the presidency.

