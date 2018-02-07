Usman Yusuf, the executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, has been reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was reinstated on Tuesday, according to a circular reportedly issued to the health ministry by Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president.





On July 6, Isaac Adewole, minister of health, suspended Yusuf over allegations of fraud levelled against him.





Insiders siad that since his appointment on July 29, 2016, Yusuf had violated procurement laws and dished out contracts to cronies.





It was discovered that the final straw that led to his suspension was the alleged purchase of a Prado SUV by Yusuf for N58 million shortly before Ramadan, though his approval limit was N2.5 million.





His suspension at the time had resulted in intrigues after the NHIS boss told the minister he has no powers to suspend him.





The house of representatives had also called for his reinstatement, pending the outcome of the probe into the allegations against him.





Following his recent reinstatement, Nigerians have reacted with anger, shock, and disbelief.





While some have urged the health minister to resign in protest of Yusuf’s reinstatement, others have described the development as a tacit condoning of alleged corruption by the presidency.

Here are some reactions from Twitter.

Buhari reinstates NHIS boss. Hasn't this administration done more than enough deserving of outright and if given blind impeachment. At what point would the law makers enact laws and act in their capacities as enshrined in the laws of the land. Impeach Buhari now or plunge Nigeria — Emmy (@EmmyAngley) February 7, 2018

Buhari declared Isaac Adewale wanted in 1984...he fled to the UK where he became a refugee



In 2016 he was appointed minister of Health by Buhari..he gladly & shamelessly accepted.



He suspended NHIS boss Yusuf, a 97% for gross misconduct & fraud



Buhari has now reinstated Yusuf — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) February 6, 2018

So Buhari will pretend not to be aware of revelations by a former acting DG of the NIA on how Buhari’s chief of Staff tried to extort $2 million from him. This on the same day the President reinstated the allegedly legendarily corrupt suspended NHIS boss. Anti corruption my foot! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 7, 2018

The same Buhari who reads at the level of a primary 4 pupil has had the time to read the entire findings of the ministry of health which was prepared by a professor??? This reinstatement of the NHIS boss clearly shows Buhari doesn't even respect due process. — Teezon! (@TeezyFBaby1) February 6, 2018



is been reinstated by the PRESIDENCY today

I see...... So the same NHIS Boss that was accused of financial recklessness & sacked by MINISTER OF HEALTHis been reinstated by the PRESIDENCY todayI see...... pic.twitter.com/YbrC5HIvq3 February 6, 2018

Like Maina, like Professor Yusuf of the NHIS. The Buhari-led administration has shown time after time that it has no scruples about reinstating people found guilty of graft regardless of the weight of the crimes. Corruption fighting back indeed! — Teezon! (@TeezyFBaby1) February 7, 2018





Usman Yusuf, d Exe. Sec of d NHIS, who was suspended by MoH, Prof. Adewole ova financial impropriety while in office has been reinstated by Mr Buhari.



Mr Yusuf is a Northerner For all dos who claim @MBuhari is fightin corruptn, U may as well jot ds down as we move 2wods 2019:Usman Yusuf, d Exe. Sec of d NHIS, who was suspended by MoH, Prof. Adewole ova financial impropriety while in office has been reinstated by Mr Buhari.Mr Yusuf is a Northerner February 7, 2018

oh! you guys thought buhari will fire the NHIS boss? the joke is on you all. the story of northern oligarchy in the civil service is deep! — shehu audu (@IGONO) February 7, 2018

The reinstatement of Usman Yusuf as Executive SECRETARY of NHIS by Buhari despite being found guilty of nepotism and theft of public fund is a slap on the Health Minister.

This further proves that these Ministers are just figureheads, they should resign honourably. — AubameBANG💪💥⚽ (@Heurak) February 7, 2018





Then you realize the Director is also a Northerner.



See forget Buhari is done. No way back. Madness. Why on earth will @MBuhari reinstate the Director of the NHIS who is still under probe by the EFCC and NHS?Then you realize the Director is also a Northerner.See forget Buhari is done. No way back. Madness. February 7, 2018

If there's any iota of honour left in Isaac Adewole, he should have resigned immediately NHIS boss, Yusuf, was reinstated .... But no, the love of country won't allow him. — THA BI SO (@vicday15) February 6, 2018

He has just simply disgraced the Minister for Health.

OMG.... If I ware to be the minister, I will just simply resign considering the kind of shame and disgrace this act of his has brought upon Nigerians. — Ezumah Wisdom (@ezumah_wisdom) February 7, 2018

@MBuhari Sir, you ridicule your minister and the presidency indirectly by recalling suspended NHIS chief. The allegations are huge and should be investigated and punished. We are losing interest in your anti corruption war. @GarShehu February 7, 2018

@ClassicFM973 #fpn @jimidisu #NHIS boss reinstatement shows that #PMB is not in firm control of things as he seems to have weighed in fully to regional interest and thrown caution to the winds in national issues. February 7, 2018

How can Buhari reinstate the suspended NHIS boss accused of 900+million Naira fraud and currently being investigated by EFCC? Those anyone still believe @MBuhari is fighting corruption??? SHAME!!! https://t.co/vt2pi6ONUv February 7, 2018

Two wrongs will never make a right. Due diligence on issues associated with institutional sabotage is lacking in this administration. Either Minister of Health or NHIS Boss one has to go. — Malam Sabiu Zaranda (@Binzaranda) February 7, 2018

There are no words to describe kind of person/ President is Mr. Buhari. His actions, things he does r beyond human comprehension.Reinstatement of sacked NHIS boss is tantamount to encouraging corruption& total disregard of the Nigerian people& things that offend our sensibilities — usman ibrahim (@ikhanaib) February 6, 2018

I woke up this morning hoping to hear of the Health Minister's resignation after being disrespected by Buhari in the NHIS saga. Nothing yet.



Please Honorable Minister, for the sake of your honour, do the needful.

Resign! — The Iconoclast (@jahneduibekwelu) February 7, 2018

Despite Nigerians outcry for help

Despite Obasanjo's letter & IBB's statement

Buhari seems not bothered.



Benue crisis is still not under control, PMB just reinstated NHIS secretary, Usman Yusuf who is under probe for alleged N919m fraud.



PMB's advisers sebi you're watching😒 — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) February 7, 2018

Morning brief: NHIS boss under investigation reinstated, AGF fails to respond to FOI on 4% consultancy fee on Abacha loot, State House Press Release on party reform, $44m NIA story, the crowds of Nasarawa...



Nigeria, good morning. — Oluseun Onigbinde (@seunonigbinde) February 7, 2018

@ClassicFM973

PMB shld know that he's accountable for all the things that happened tru out his tenure.

Reinstating the NHIS boss clearly shows d gross irregularities in his govt.

Abba Kiyari may b d defacto boss but its PMB we kno PMB shld know that he's accountable for all the things that happened tru out his tenure.Reinstating the NHIS boss clearly shows d gross irregularities in his govt.Abba Kiyari may b d defacto boss but its PMB we kno #FPN February 7, 2018



That the NHIS boss has been reinstated without consulting the reporting minister, then



Another battle lost.



Anti Corruption fight my foot!!!. If the news going around is true,That the NHIS boss has been reinstated without consulting the reporting minister, then @IsaacAdewole3 should resign as the MOH.Another battle lost.Anti Corruption fight my foot!!!. February 6, 2018