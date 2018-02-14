Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has topped the list of the best tacklers in the English Premier League, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.Ndidi has featured in 26 EPL games for Leicester City so far this season.According to the Leicester Mecury, The Super Eagles star has made 113 successful tackles this season, 28 more than his closest rival.Everton’s Idrissa Gueye is in second place with 85 successful tackles.Tottenham Hotspur’s Moussa Dembele is rated the third while Manchester City’s Fernandinho and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante are in fourth and fifth places.The Nigerian international also ties Crystal Palace Luka Milivojevic for the most fouls committed in the EPL.Both players have committed 52 fouls.