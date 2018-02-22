The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday opened its case against a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide, who was charged with an alleged fraud of N650m.The anti-graft agency called its first witness in the case, after rejecting the proposal by the ex-minister and her co-defendants to settle the case out of court.Counsel for the EFCC, Mr. Nnaemeka Omewa, told the court that as the settlement terms proposed by the defendants did not comply with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act on plea bargain, the anti-graft agency was opting for full trial.