N-Power, Federal Government empowerment scheme, has denied reports that its website is now open for application.

The scheme made the denial while urging Nigerians to follow its official “channels for authentic news.”





In a tweet, the scheme also said it’s yet to announce the final beneficiaries of its verified 2017 pre-selection exercise.





The statement reads: ”Please NOTE that N-Power has NOT re-opened its website for new applications.





”You will recall that N-Power just physically verified pre-selected applicants from the 2017 application season in December 2017.





”The Final Beneficiaries are yet to be announced and fully engaged.









”Consequently, the information that N-Power has opened its website for new applications is FALSE.





”We urge Nigerians to disregard the false information and follow our verified N-Power channels for authentic news.”