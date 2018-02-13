N-Power, Federal Government empowerment scheme, on Monday apologised to candidates for the delay in payment of their monthly stipends.

The scheme said efforts were being put in place to solve the situation.





This information was contained in a statement on its twitter handle.





The statement read “Dear 2016 Beneficiaries, We apologize that you are yet to receive your January stipends. We realize that you have been constrained in meeting your monthly obligations and we are sorry.





“Your stipend is your right for work done, and we wish to reassure you that we do not take you for granted.





“We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We are working assiduously to fix this.”