NE gathered that the contract was given to Phrenemos Intl Ltd and was to be supervised by the current Abia State SSG, Dr. Eme Okoro who is very close to governor Okezie Ikpeazu.Before now there has been news of the SSG mismanagement of financial transactions and requests for kickbacks from contractors, but this shocking revelation came as a rude shock after a mysterious fish was alleged to have swallowed the whole money meant for the job.The investigations reveal that the SSG who was instructed by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to oversee the job told the MD of Phrenemos Intl Ltd to open a UBA account with one Glory Emucha in the pretense that UBA is the Bank Abia State government is dealing with, not knowing the reason is for easy access into his account.After several weeks, the MD of Phrenemos Intl Ltd, Engr Emma Uche Adimoha approached UBA to know the status of his account in respect of the contract payment and discovered that a ‘mysterious fish’ has swallowed the whole money.He acknowledged the fact that two million naira was paid into his account but was also swallowed by the mysterious fish without his knowledge, meanwhile he had been spending his private funds facilitating the project alone.He subsequently discovered that a financial project report was sent to the governor detailing that over N15million released has been used in the advancing the project.This simply means that the government actually released over N15m for the project and N2m was paid into Phrenemos Intl Ltd.’s account which was withdrawn without his consent and the remaining diverted.