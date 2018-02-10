Former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida’s spokesperson, Kassim Afegbua on Friday said his life is now in danger.

Afegbua who was asked to return to the Department of State Services, DSS on Friday, said he had been receiving unknown calls from people, threatening him and his family.





Afegbua, in a press release issued on Friday in Abuja titled “one statement, many ordeals”, described his current travail in the hands of the DSS as “nauseating and utterly condemnable”.





The statement reads, “In the last six days, I have gone through traumatic experience when I was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police. By the strength of that unprofessional declaration, I was treated like a common criminal and fugitive until I showed up at the Police Headquarters Abuja to physically present myself. After what the Police termed a no case issue, they were apologetic and I took my leave. In the evening of that day, Wednesday 7th February, 2018 I got a phone call inviting me to the Headquarters of the Directorate of State Security (DSS).





“I honoured the invitation on Thursday and spent 7 hours waiting for attention. I left the office at 6.50pm when it became clear nobody was ready to tell me what the invitation was meant for. I was informed to report back on Friday 9th February, 2018 at 11am. On arrival on Friday, having spent 2 hours, I was attended to by the Director of Operations and two others who interrogated me on the said statement I issued.





“My interrogation was recorded electronically and I was made to write a statement affirming the issued statement, having collected all my personal details; house address, account number, international passport number and other information.





“I find this whole episode quite nauseating and utterly condemnable. I cannot rationalise why a statement would amount to subjecting me to rigorous interrogation especially when there was no complainant.





“The action of the Nigeria Police coupled with that of the State Security Service is at best that of a meddlesome interloper and sheer bullying, leaving serious developmental issues to chasing shadows with a view to intimidate, harass and embarrass me.





“Let me state at this point that my life is in danger as we speak. I have been receiving series of unknown phone calls from people threatening me and my family. I will not submit to intimidation, harassment and threats. Certainly not. I have just a life to live and no one under God will live forever.”