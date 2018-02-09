Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, is yet to get over the death of her only child, Joshua Ekwu, who died in 2017 after losing the battle to sickle cell.

The actress cum evangelist who recently got back to acting lamented on the set of a new movie early this week while chatting with Inside Nollywood saying, 'my home is so silent now without my son'.

She continued to say, 'every time I peep into his room to see if he is there. When I drive back home, I long to see his smiling face radiating that joy of seeing me back. Cooking has lost its joy because he is not there to ask all those questions. My son, my baby, the most considerate child, adorable giant, I miss him'.