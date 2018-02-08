The murder case involving the killing of Chukwuma Eleje, the dispatch agent of popular online store, Jumia who was murdered along Ada-George area of Port Harcourt has stalled.

The matter was stalled because Defense counsel, Uchechukwu Amadi who is counsel to Sodieneye Mbatumueke applied to withdraw from the matter over threat to his life.





State Counsel, Ibikiri Otorobio also told the court that he has had series of threats to his life.





Trial Judge, Justice Chigozie Igwe in his ruling said the lawyers should show evidence of the threat to their lives.





Speaking outside the court room, Director of Public prosecution, Ibikiri Otorobio said the matter cannot continue until the defendant gets a new lawyer.





“Our law says if anyone is being threatened in camera, he can be heard in camera.





“The Defense Counsel has said he is being threatened to withdraw from the matter. Who is threatening him, we don’t know. So he has to prove that to the court,” the DPP said.





The matter was adjourned to February 16 for hearing.





The accused persons, Sodienye Mbatumueke and Rexcel Nabee are standing trial on charges of Murder and Armed robbery for the alleged killing of the agent, Chukwuma Eleje and dumped his body in a septic tank after allegedly delivering two iPhones to them.