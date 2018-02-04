Morocco on Sunday made history by lifting the 2018 Africa- Nations Championship.The host country defeated Super Eagle B, 4-0 at Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca in Morocco.From the 43rd minutes when Morocco got their first goal, it was one-sided till the final whistle.The CHAN Eagles side got depleted as Moses Eleji was issued a second yelow card and was sent off just as the second half gets underway, after he committed a fowl with a hard tackle against a Moroccan player.The Eagles centred middle player had earlier been booked in the first half also for a wrong tackle.Three un-replied goals were later scored at the scored half and at final whistle the Moroccon celebrated their first ever CHAN championship by defeating the West African by 4-0.Full match stat and more report soon.The Moroccan capitalised on a slight lose of defensive concentration at the 44th minute and hit the back of the net with a short from outside the edge pf the CHAN Eagles 18 yard box.If the Super Eagles would make history they will have to come from behind and take take the game to the MoroccansNIGERIA will also need to overcome the passionate home crowd as they look to win their first ever African Nations Championship with the lead.Both sides have yet to enjoy any success in the competition which began in 2009The actions kicked off for the Sunday evening’s African Nations Championship final against Morocco at Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca at 8;00pmCoach Salisu Yusuf opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation, his most preferred formation at the African Nations Championship, and has put Osas Okoro, Ikouwem Udoh, Stephen Eze and Kalu Orji in a four-man defense.Coach Salisu Yusuf has opted to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, his most preferred formation at the African Nations Championship, and has put Osas Okoro, Ikouwem Udoh, Stephen Eze and Kalu Orji in a four-man defense.The two central midfielders are Emeka Atuloma (Dolphins) and Dayo Ojo (Sunshine Stars).Emeka Ogbugh is making a return to the starting line-up and he is joined in attacking midfield by Rabiu Ali and Peter Moses.In all, the Super Eagles B, made four changes which reflect an injury boost for the CHAN Eagles.While, Enyimba goalkeeper and captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa has failed to recover from the injury he sustained in the semifinal against Sudan, Plateau United’s Dele Ajiboye will be in goal-post for the final game.In the absence of Anthony Okpotu, who is expected to be introduced later in the game, Gabriel Okechukwu will lead the Super Eagles attack.Only Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Sunday Faleye and Daniel Itodo missed last night’s training as they have all been confirmed out of the Final.The final which starts at 8: 00pm local time and it will be officiated by Gambian referee- Bakary Gassama.Eagles starting XI 4-2-3-1 – Dele Ajiboye – Ikouwem Udoh, Osas Okoro, Stephen Eze, Kalu Orji – Emeka Atuloma, Dayo Ojo, Rabiu Ali – Peter Eneji, Okechukwu Gabriel, Emeka OgbughMeanwhile, Sudan edged out Libya 4-2 via penalties to claim bronze in the third-place play-off match at the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship at Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.Although the clash finished at 1-1 in regular time, penalties from Mohamed Tahir, Mohamed Babikir, Mahmoud Ahmed and Maaz Gesalla ensured Sudan were victorious.On the other hand, Libya converted from the spot through Moftah Taktak, Abdelsalam Alaqoub while Almehdi Elhouni and Salem Ablo saw their kicks saved.The Mediterranean Knights had a bright start in the encounter as they put more pressure on the Falcons of Jediane.However, it was Sudan who bagged the lead against the run of play when a long ball into the penalty area found Walaa Eldin Yagoub in the eighth minute and his header beat Abdalla Nashnush on his right corner.As coach Zdravko Logarusic’s men continued to display good touches in the heart of the park, Elmutasem Abushnaf saw his header going wide in the 25th minute from a cross on the left flank.Despite coach Omar Elmaryami’s troops intensifying their probe for an equaliser, it was 1-0 at halftime.