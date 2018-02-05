A federal government delegation led by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and four other ministers, are currently in Maiduguri, Borno state, for a special meeting on military and security.





The Information Minister told the Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima, that the meeting was to laud the efforts of the military in the fight against Boko Haram.





“We are here to let the world know the giant efforts government is putting in place to make Borno return to normalcy and a more habitable place.





“We are also here in Borno state to celebrate our gallant soldiers who have sacrificed their all to make the country a better place for all of us.





“This is the second of such special townhall meetings and the 11th in the series of the townhall meetings.”





The townhall meeting is currently on with the Ministers of Defence, Interiors, Budget and National Planning as panelists.









Also in attendance are invitees from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.