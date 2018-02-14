Former Super Eagles head coach, Samson Siasia, has insisted that John Obi Mikel and Croatia’s Lukas Modric and Ivan Rakitic are on the same level.Nigeria will face the Croats on June 16 for their opening Group D fixture at the Kaliningrad Stadium.Regardless of Modric’s impact in Real Madrid and Rakitic’s displays for Barcelona this season, Siasia is confident that Mikel Obi can match rival European stars in Russia.“Mikel is in the same quality with Modric and Rakitic, even though Modric plays in Real Madrid.“Mikel has played in Chelsea for many years and he is doing well in the Chinese Super League. I think they will fight for that position on the field of play,” he told Goal.