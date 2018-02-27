The national executive council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was disrupted for at least 30 minutes following the malfunctioning of microphones at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, venue of the meeting.





The situation occurred midway into the welcome address of John Oyegun, national chairman of the party.





The technical unit of the party and aides of the influential politicians struggled to fix the microphones but did not succeed.





When there seems to be no end in sight to the embarrassment, the chairman decided to continue with his speech.





Oyegun spoke on the top of his voice in order to be audible enough for those at the meeting.





At the end of his speech, he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the gathering. But at this point, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, suggested that the chairman should suspend the meeting to enable the president leave the hall and be called upon when the situation is under control.





But the suggestion was not accepted.





Buhari remained in the hall until the microphone became functional. Thereafter, he delivered his speech and Oyegun later apologised over the unfortunate incident, blaming it on technology.





It was learnt that the disruption was caused by the radar-jamming gadgets of the security operatives attached to the president.