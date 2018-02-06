 Man drowns while baptising church member | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Man drowns while baptising church member

6:01 PM 0
A+ A-
The police are investigating a case following the death of a middle-aged man who drowned during baptism in Blood River village in South Africa.


Limpopo Police spokesperson, Col. Moatshe Ngoepe, said it was alleged that the deceased drowned while baptising a fellow church member in the local river.

The Police were notified and reacted swiftly. The body of the deceased was retrieved from the water.

 Ngoepe said members of the community are cautioned to be careful when using dams and rivers for any other reason, including  religious activities.
He said they are encouraged to enter inside water through the close monitoring and supervision of water experts to prevent this type of incident.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top