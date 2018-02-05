A former chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina, has dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to court, demanding N10 billion.





The acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu was also sued for allegation of character defamation.





In the writ of summons, lawyer to the former pension boss, James Onyilo asked the court for a “declaration that the press interview granted Magu on November 30th and December 14th, 2017 are defamatory to with slanderous, untrue, injurious and intended to lower the reputation and integrity of the plaintiff in the estimation of right thinking members of the society and brought him to public ridicule, odium, contempt and derision.”





James also prayed the court to “order the defendants to retract and publish an unreserved apology to the plaintiff in at least three daily newspapers within seven days from the day of the judgement.”





In the court document obtained by Daily Trust, the lawyer further demanded the court to “restrain the EFCC boss from making comments considered defamatory of the plaintiff and for the court to make an order directing the defendants to pay jointly and severally, the sum of N10billion as damages for the publication.”