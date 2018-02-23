Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, says preventive measures can end corruption in Nigeria.





He said this at a summit organized by the Adamawa state government in Yola, the state capital.





Magu, who spoke through the Commission’s spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren, argued that while the current emphasis on enforcement activities is commendable, it will be more profitable to prevent corruption rather than fight it.





He noted that the emphases on prevention was in tandem with the United Nation’s recommendation, which advocates that 60 per cent of anti-corruption activities should be on prevention.





The EFCC boss also commended the Adamawa state government for embracing the fight against corruption and urged other states to emulate it.





“I commend the Adamawa state government for coming up with an anti-corruption strategy. I expect other states to borrow a leaf from Adamawa state.









“Indeed, if state governments are serious about peer review, there is lot they can learn from Adamawa. This is the type of things that the Governors Forum should be looking at,” he said.





Magu stated that unlike some states government that are suspicious of the EFCC and see the fight against corruption as a federal agenda, the EFCC had collaborated with the Adamawa state government in prosecuting corruption cases, the most notable being the prosecution and conviction of a former governor of the state, Bala Ngilari, which was done in record time.