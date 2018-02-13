 Liverpool willing to “break the bank” for Super Eagles star, Wilfred Ndidi | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Liverpool are ready to “break the bank” for Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.


The New Telegraph reports that Jurgen Klopp is willing to sanction a £54.3million bid for the Leicester City enforcer.

The 21-year-old has been impressive since he was brought in to replace N’Golo Kante at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi, who arrived at Leicester from Genk in January 2017 for £15million is under contract until 2022, has completed the most tackles per 90 minutes in the top flight than any other player.

Former Nigerian international, Etim Esin, believes a move to Anfield could happen.

“I can’t remember the last time we had a Nigerian in Liverpool apart from Victor Moses’ brief stint there,” Esin said.

“This is going to be a fantastic move for him and I think his transfer fee is likely going to go up because it could happen shortly after the World Cup.”

