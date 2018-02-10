Spurs come into this match on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions and know that victory today would see them climb up to third place in the Premier League table.
Arsenal are also playing catch-up in the race for a top-four spot, though, and defeat for the sixth-placed Gunners here could see them end the weekend eight points adrift of the Champions League places.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Son; Kane
ARSENAL: Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Elneny, Xhaka, Wilshere; Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang
90+5 min YELLOW CARD! Dier goes into the book for dissent as the referee gives Arsenal a free kick in the final seconds of stoppage time! Free kick in a very good position...
90+3 min CHANCE! Huge chance for Arsenal to nick an undeserved draw! Iwobi slides the ball through to Lacazette, who gets the wrong side of Sanchez but then slides his finish wide of the far post with only the keeper to beat!
90+1 min CHANCE! Chance for Lacazette to spoil the Spurs party here, but he gets it all wrong and fires it well off target.
90 min There will be four minutes of added time at the end of this match.
89 min CHANCE! Yet another chance for Spurs as a long ball forward beats the Arsenal defence all ends up. Lamela has all the time in the world to pick his shot, but he drags it wide of the target from a difficult angle.
87 min Wilshere almost threads a brilliant pass through to Welbeck, but the new sub just couldn't take it in his stride.
86 min ARSENAL SUB: Another change from Arsenal - their final one of the match - as Danny Welbeck replaces Xhaka.
85 min TOTTENHAM SUB: Another change for the hosts here as Alli is replaced by Victor Wanyama.
83 min This second half has been world's apart from the first half, thankfully. It looked as though it might be an underwhelming North London derby, but Spurs have really stepped up a few gears since the interval.
81 min Just a little lull in proceedings here, much to Arsenal's relief. They have been completely outplayed so far in this second half, but they remain within touching distance. They just need one chance...
79 min YELLOW CARD! Lamela picks up a booking for a rash challenge on Wilshere.
78 min Spurs have been sensational in this second half, and they are doing it in front of the biggest crowd to ever witness a Premier League game too - 83,222. They still lead by just one, though.
76 min CHANCE! Cech has not been at his best in this match, but right now he is keeping Arsenal in this game! A cross from the left makes it all the way through to Trippier, who steers a first-time half-volley towards goal. It is once again straight at Cech, though, and the keeper makes another save.
74 min YELLOW CARD! Mustafi picked up a yellow card in the midst of those chances for a foul on Vertonghen.
72 min CHANCE! Will Spurs live to rue these missed chances? Another one goes begging here as Lamela streaks clear down the right channel and pokes the ball towards goal with only Cech to beat, but the Arsenal man makes a big save to keep his side in this game.
71 min CHANCE! Another huge chance for Spurs to give themselves a cushion as this time Alli is played clean through on goal, but with Cech in no-man's land the midfielder can only get a tame toe on the ball and poke it wide of the target. He should have scored there!
71 min CHANCE! Cech really has been dodgy with the ball at his feet in recent weeks. This time he collects a pass from Mustafi before trying to give it back to the Arsenal defender, but he instead gives it to Alli, who cannot control it. He got away with one again there!
71 min TOTTENHAM SUB: The hosts make their first change of the match here as Erik Lamela replaces Son.
70 min CHANCE! Another chance for Spurs here as Alli bursts forward before teeing up Son, but he goes for power and blasts his effort a long, long way off target.
68 min SAVE! Finally, Lloris has something to do! It is a flying save from the Tottenham keeper too as he is at full stretch to keep out Wilshere's wicked curling effort from the edge of the area.
67 min The Spurs players and fans are not happy again here as Anthony Taylor calls play back for a foul by Kane on Wilshere. For all of Tottenham's dominance in this second half, the gap remains just one goal here.
65 min That is a positive change from Arsene Wenger, and it also means that we will see Lacazette and Aubameyang playing together for the first time.
64 min ARSENAL SUB: Wenger has seen enough here - he makes a double change as Mkhitaryan and Elneny are replaced by Alexandre Lacazette and Alexi Iwobi.
62 min Spurs win another free kick in a good position and this time Eriksen whips it into the middle, but Son's flick hits Dier and Spurs eventually have to make do with just a corner.
60 min Alert play from Lloris as he is immediately off his line to clear up a through-ball which Aubameyang was threatening to get on the end of.
58 min CHANCE! The resulting corner is met by Vertonghen at the back post, but he is unable to turn his header on target. It is all Tottenham at the moment!
57 min SAVE! Spurs win a free kick right on the edge of the box which Eriksen floats over the wall and towards the top corner. It is a really good effort from the Dane, but Cech makes a fine flying save.
56 min Kane could well top this list by the end of the day if this game continues like it is. Spurs are swarming all over the Gunners right now.
54 min CHANCE! Kane could have had a hat-trick in the space of five minutes here! This time he meets a cross from the right with a thunderous volley which he could not have struck any better. Fortunately for Cech, though, it is straight at him and he is able to parry the ball away.
52 min CHANCE! Glorious chance for Kane to make it two goals in the space of three minutes! Dier is the man who delivers the cross this time and Kane is this time left free in the middle. It is an easier chance the one he buried moments ago, but this time he glances his header wide of the target.
51 min This game needed that goal. Arsenal will now need to come out of their shells more and attack Tottenham, which should help to open things up.
49 min Tottenham finally make the breakthrough, and it is Harry Kane once again!
It comes out of nothing much, it is just a brilliant cross and a brilliant header. Davies swings it into the middle and Kane leaps higher than all others inside the penalty area before planting a perfect header into the bottom corner. He always seems to do it in London derbies!
49 min GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal (Harry Kane)
48 min Petr Cech, what are you doing here?! It wasn't long ago he gifted a goal away with a poor clearance, and this time he takes on Kane inside his own area. He gets away with it, but it was far from convincing from the Arsenal keeper.
46 min KICKOFF: Tottenham get us back underway for the second half at Wembley!
No stoppage time at the end of the first half, and that speaks volumes about the nature of that opening 45 minutes. There wasn't much to shout about for either side, with only one big chance and one shot on target.
The game began at a good tempo, but it soon developed into a tactical contest rather than the blood-and-thunder nature of a normal North London derby.
45 min HALF-TIME: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Arsenal
44 min This has been such a tactical contest, which we're not really used to seeing in this fixture. There has been none of the fire, intensity and passion we usually associate with the North London derby.
42 min Who will be the happier of these two men if it stays this way? Well, Arsenal may be more in need of a victory, but considering their away record and Tottenham's home record, a draw certainly wouldn't be the worst result. Arsenal look a lot more intent on keeping a clean sheet than scoring at the other end at the moment...
40 min SHOT! Arsenal get forward again and this time it is the other full-back Bellerin who has the chance, but his effort from the corner of the box flies off target.
39 min Arsenal do come forward here with one of their more promising attacks as Mkhitaryan gives it out to Ozil, who in turn finds Monreal at the back post. Monreal turns it back inside, but Sanchez is there and his miskick sends the ball trickling into the arms of Lloris.
37 min Still just that Harry Kane chance in terms of really good openings at either end of the pitch so far in this opening 45 minutes. Wenger will be pleased with how his side have defended, but they have offered very little at the other end.
35 min Just 10 minutes left of this first half now, and in truth this match hasn't caught fire as much as we had hoped. It started quickly enough, but it has developed into a bit of a stalemate at the moment.
33 min Good defending from Mustafi as he bides his time before nicking in and stealing the ball off the feet of Kane. It is still Tottenham asking all the questions going forward, but so far Arsenal's defence has all the answers.
31 min Spurs again break down the left channel and Alli tries to feed it into Eriksen, but he puts too much on it and Cech collects. That final ball has just been lacking for Spurs, with the exception of Eriksen's cross for the Kane chance.
29 min CHANCE! A mini-scramble in the Arsenal box as a corner makes it all the way through to Trippier, whose attempted volley is skewed back towards Dembele. Dembele rushes his effort from the edge of the box, though, completely mis-hitting it when he should have done better. It almost arrives to Dier, but he cannot react in time to turn it goalwards.
27 min CHANCE! The first big chance of the afternoon falls to Tottenham, and it is the man they would want it to fall too to! Eriksen whips a dangerous ball into the box and Kane beats the offside trap to completely lose both of his markers. He only has Cech to beat, but he gets up too early and ends up sending his header well over the crossbar. You would have expected him to score that!
24 min This game as settled down following a quick-tempo start, with both teams still trying to figure out a way around each other. It is all very tactical at the moment.
22 min Arsenal fans will have been delighted with their attacking display against Everton, but this performance will be just as pleasing for many fans so far as they are looking very solid in defence at the moment. It has been a disciplined display, which is not a word we usually associate with Arsenal.
20 min Both of these sides are very well matched at the moment. Tottenham are seeing more of the ball and are marginally on top here, but Arsenal are not giving much away whatsoever.
18 min CHANCE! Half a chance at the other end as Bellerin's cross is partially blocked and loops into the path of Wilshere. The Arsenal man has a swing at it, but completely misses the ball!
18 min SAVE! A poor clearance from Mustafi invites the pressure back on Arsenal, but Eriksen's subsequent long-range effort is tame and easy for Cech to collect.
17 min Prolonged pressure from Spurs as they probe for a way through this Arsenal defence. The visitors hold firm, though, until Dier sends a pass straight out for a goal kick.
16 min Spurs just enjoy a spell of calm and controlled possession. The game has been played at a good pace so far, but Spurs are just keeping the ball amongst themselves right now.
14 min Half a chance for Tottenham as Dier beats three Arsenal defenders to a corner, but cannot steer his subsequent header on target.
12 min This time it is Aubameyang who thinks he is clean through on goal, but the flag denies him a one-on-one against Lloris. It was a brilliant piece of vision from Wilshere to release him, and the replays show that it was a very tight offside call.
11 min Kane is unhappy here as he is penalised for a foul on Mustafi when he seemed to be racing through. There was a bit of contact as Kane just levered Mustafi away from the ball, so you can see why the ref gave that one.
9 min SAVE! Cech is called into action for the first time as Alli bursts down the left flank and plays a low pass in towards Kane. The final touch comes off Mustafi, who slides in to prevent Kane getting to the ball and almost turns it into his own net.
8 min Spurs have seen 67% of the early possession here at Wembley and they have certainly made the brighter start to this match. Arsenal are yet to really settle here.
6 min Good break from Spurs at the other end as Son finds space down the left channel, but the ball just gets caught up in his feet and eventually the momentum goes out of the attack.
4 min Aubameyang gets the first chance to stretch his legs and, despite a nudge from Sanchez, he stays on his feet and wins an early corner for the visitors. Arsenal's first foray forward.
3 min Tottenham have started this match on the front foot, quickly putting the pressure on Arsenal's defence in the opening exchanges. There is a cracking atmosphere inside Wembley at the moment.
1 min KICKOFF: Here we go then! Arsenal get this North London derby underway!
