



39 min GOAL! MAN UNITED 1-1 CHELSEA (ROMELU LUKAKU)

32 min GOAL! MAN UNITED 0-1 CHELSEA (WILLIAN)

Good afternoon and welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.Jose Mourinho lost on his return to Stamford Bridge in November and will be hoping to settle the score against his bitter rival Antonio Conte at Old Trafford.Victory for the Red Devils would take them back to second, seven points clear of Chelsea, and leave the defending champions scrambling to secure a top-four finish.The Blues' season could be defined by their next two matches - at United and Manchester City - but they have only won two of their last nine away games in all competitions.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action with our minute-by-minute updates below.Courtois; Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Christensen; Moses, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, MorataCaballero, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud, Zappacosta, Cahill, EmersonDe Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Pogba, Matic, McTominay; Martial, Alexis, LukakuPereira, Bailly, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Rashford, ShawLukaku breaks his top-six drought and finally exercises his Chelsea demons with a quick equaliser for United, who work the ball beautifully in tight space around the box with Martial teeing up the striker to slot into the bottom corner from 10 yards. Finally, he has his big goal in a big game!Matic gives the ball away on the halfway line with a blind pass backwards, but gets away with it as Morata ignores the run of Hazard to his right to run into trouble in the shape of Smalling.Alonso gets into a decent position down the Chelsea left but his sliced shot is watched wide by De Gea, who has proven that he is indeed human with that rare mistake for Chelsea's opener.Every time that Chelsea have taken the lead in the league this season, they have gone on to win. The same applies to United, but it is the Blues who have that crucial first goal.Chelsea's form man strikes them into the lead with his fourth goal in three games! The Brazilian starts the counter-attack on the edge of his own box and, after exchanging passes with Hazard in the right channel, finishes it with a powerful shot which goes through De Gea at his near post.Kante sees yellow for dragging down Pogba after the Frenchman had strode past his international colleague. He is such a powerful runner and needs to do that more.Moses takes on a shot from the right edge of the box which is weak and straight at De Gea. Not a great effort, but the wing-back has been Chelsea's best attacking outlet so far.Best opportunity of the game so far with Martial this time picking out a man - the run of Sanchez from the right into the box. For some reason the South American decides not to take on the effort first time, and the subsequent poke at goal is easy pickings for Courtois.Some sloppy Chelsea passing in their own half has given United's fans some encouragement and their players are gradually responding. The ball comes to Lukaku in the box and he swivels and shoots, with Christensen getting a block in and Courtois coming off his line to claim the high ball.Azpilicueta gets his feet in a mess and allows Martial to latch onto Pogba's ball into the left channel. The cross from the Frenchman is turned away by Christensen on the penalty spot.Midway through this first half and Pogba has been unable to stamp his authority on this game. Then again, neither has anybody else with both teams quite slow and unimaginative on the ball.Hazard knocks the ball down the line for Morata, who tries to shift it inside first time but Smalling comes across to get in the way and ushers the ball back comfortably to De Gea.The friendly nature of this opening 20 minutes has remarkably translated over to the benches where Mourinho and Conte have been sharing a laugh. Let's see how long that lasts...It appears as though there is not a United plan to man mark Hazard. McTominay stayed close to him in the early going but now seems to have taken up a more customary midfield role.This game has settled at quite a languid pace, with both sides willing to sit off and wait for a chance to spring on the opposition. If anything, Chelsea are trying to make something happen.A great switch of play from Morata picks out the run of Moses, who drives into the United box only to run into trouble with Ashley Young making up a lot of ground to negate the danger.Valencia bombs down the right and drills the ball into Lukaku's chest, with the knockdown perfect for Sanchez who soon finds himself crowded out and unable to get a shot away.The Red Devils have kept 10 home clean sheets this season, which is more than any side across Europe's top five leagues. Chelsea have got in behind them once already but it's no easy task.United have already had a chance to display their potential counter-attacking threat, but Lukaku was eventually forced wide and Kante wrestles the ball away from him in the corner.Morata comes within inches of giving the visitors a dream start when he turns Marcos Alonso's wonderful volleyed cross onto the bar from 10 yards. De Gea was beaten but is back to his feet quickly to tip a deflected Hazard follow-up over the frame of the goal.Chelsea have had most of the ball in the early going, with Willian looking lively. Hazard seems to be being tracked closely by McTominay, who may have inherited the Herrera man-marking job.The action is underway at Old Trafford and United have an early corner to defend as Lindelof, making his first league start since New Year's Day, knocks a Moses cross behind.