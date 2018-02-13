Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan has asked for out-of-court settlement with EFCC, Vanguardngr reports.

In a January 30, 2018 letter, titled “Proposal for out-of-Court Settlement of all cases related to Dame (Mrs.) Ibifaka Patience Jonathan,” she told the EFCC of her intention to settle the matter.





The letter, which was written by her counsel, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), is being considered by the EFCC. The letter read in part: “We believe that an amicable settlement will be in the best interest of both your commission and our client.





We assure you of our utmost commitment and sincerity of purpose in this connection, and we solicit your cooperation in this regard. Please, accept the assurances of our warm regards.”





Her letter came as EFCC stumbled on more startling information on how she piled up dollar deposits in Skye and First banks, including how she lavished part of the money.





According to TheNation, she blew thousands of dollars at highbrow stores in various capitals of the world. The cash came from $11.8m, which EFCC said 31 individuals and companies paid into her two domiciliary accounts.





The accounts, which are Skye Bank (2110001712) and First Bank (2022648664) had “questionable deposits” between 2013 and 2017. The Skye Bank account had about $7.5m lodged in it. Detectives found $4.m in the second account with First Bank.





The ex-First Lady allegedly spent the cash at TFS stores, Selfridges, John Lewis, Kingsgate, Sainsbury’s, Harrods, Marks and Spencer, Dolce and Gabbana, and Gina. She went on a shopping spree in expensive outlets in the United States, Britain, Germany, Hong Kong, UAE, Italy and China.





The highest shopping was at Goyard Beijing in Beijing CN on January 28, 2014 where sh shelled out $28,388.72. On the same day at Hulian Xinguang Beijing CN, she blew $13, 069.68 on some luxury items.