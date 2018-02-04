Popular Reality TV star and a member of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, has given birth to her first baby.Kylie, 21, had her daughter on Thursday, February 1, as announced on her verified Twitter handle.The baby’s dad, musician Travis, grandma Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and friend Jordyn Woods were all seen at the hospital, according to E!.A source said Travis was showing the baby off to his crew, saying: ‘He seems so happy and just keeps rubbing her head and saying, ‘Daddy’s here. Daddy’s here.”Kylie also posted a video marking her pregnancy, which was pretty much kept under wraps for the last nine months.See the tweet announcing the delivery: