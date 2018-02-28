The Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed an amendment bill seeking the suspension of the payment of pensions to former governors, deputy governors and other officeers holding political offices after their tenure in office.

This followed a debate on a report earlier presented to it by the Chairman, House Committee on Establishments and Public Service, Emmanuel Folorunsho Abodunrin.





Deputy Speaker, Matthew Okedare, who presided over the session, commended members for ensuring prompt passage of the bill, sponsored by representative of Omupo Constituency, Mashood Bakare and directed the Clerk of the House, Ahmed Katsina Mohammed to prepare a clean copy for the governor’s assent.





Under the amended law, former governor and their deputies would cease to enjoy pension any period they served in office. The current Senate President, Bukola Saraki is among former governors of the state.





However, the law would not be applicable where the person holds a political or public office but does not receive any remuneration on account of holding such office.





The House has called on the state Ministry of Environment and Forestry to live up to its responsibility through prompt clearing of refuse and drainages in Ilorin, the state capital to ensure healthy environment.





This followed a matter of general public importance, raised by Bakare.





The House also mandated its Committee on Land and Housing to wade into attempt to construct shops at the bank of Asa River along Obbo road raised by representative of Oke Ogun Constituency, Kamal Fagbemi.





Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday screened and confirmed 15 persons as care taker committee chairmen.





The screening and confirmation followed Governor Nyesom Wike’s request to screen the nominees for the positions.





Those screened include nominees of Abua/Odua; Ahoada-East; Ahoada-West; Akuku-Toru; Asari-Toru; Bonny; Eleme and Etche.





Others are Ikwerre, Obio/Akpo; Ogu/Bolo; Omuma, Opobo/Nkoro, Oyigbo and Port-Harcourt City local councils.





The nominees are: Magidi Dickson; Beatrice Awala; Frank Rodgers Ogiri; ThankGod Lelee; Tabotamuno Dick; Cyril Hart; and Godwin Abbey Olor.





Others are Gearshon Awunanya; Sunny Woricom; Nobel Amadi; Francis Ebenezer; Tande Ewunchu; Bama Brown; Ugochukwu Ijiri and Orukwem Amadi.