The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has concluded plans to hold a crusade in the Federal Capital Territory on February 25, 2018.The State Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Joshua Esho, who announced this in Abuja, said the programme, which would hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja, would feature prayers seeking divine intervention in the nation’s affairs.He said the crusade tagged, ‘Total Redemption Crusade,’ would involve morning and evening worship services with Kumuyi as the guest minister.He gave the assurance that God would do mighty things on the crusade ground and intervene in the challenges plaguing the country and individuals.Esho said, “Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Deeper Life Bible Church, will be coming to Abuja for a combined worship service on Sunday, February 25, by 8am and also a crusade by 4pm of the same day at the Eagle Square by the grace of God.“There are many reasons for putting the crusade at this time when we know we have challenges in the country. In the Bible days when there were challenges, God usually sent his servants, the prophets of the Old Testament and the apostles in the New Testament as His mouthpiece to speak peace to the trouble, to the situation in the country like Israel and to bring peace to the nation and lead it to redemption of men.“So, since this is a nation and Nigeria belongs to God and God has raised up His servant and He is sending His servant to this part of the country at this time to proclaim peace, protection, redemption and sanitise the nation with the message of righteousness and holiness which will bring permanent peace, unity and progress to our nation.”The cleric said there would be blessings for individuals during the crusade but called for “a national and genuine heart-felt repentance by totally forsaking all evil and wickedness.”