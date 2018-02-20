Sexually transmitted infections and diseases are common and can be passed on from person to person without sex.

From herpes to chlamydia and HIV, the severity of these infections vary and some do not have symptoms.





STDs are usually discovered by carrying out a simple blood or urine test. If discovered early, some of these infections can be treated with over-the-counter drugs.





Here are five unusual ways to contract sexually transmitted infections without having sex.





Kissing

Kissing, especially the French way, is a fast and easy way of getting oral infections. Some of the infections that can be passed on include herpes, syphilis and even Zika virus.





If you notice sores in your partner’s mouth, save the kiss for later.





Moist towels

Bet you didn’t know that many types of STIs can be transmitted by sharing a towel. These include scabies and pubic lice.





There are some strains of bacteria that can survive up to 45 minutes outside the human body and the moist towel can be a host for these organisms.





Beards

Though the risk is small, beards can harbour germs that can cause infections like herpes, fungal infections or even a staphylococcus infection.





This is partly because the hairs trap sweat, bodily fluids and even bits of food. Also, beards can hide signs of a transmissible skin issue like sores.





Encourage your man to properly groom his beards and before you have direct contact with his beards, a quick check for sores or bumps won’t be a bad idea.





Razors

As is the case with HIV, various STIs can be transmitted by sharing sharp objects that have been used by an infected person if you cut yourself while using the object.





Lipsticks, lip balm

Sharing lipsticks and lip balms is another way to get STDs. It’s not advisable or hygienic to share lip wears especially if the tube has to be pressed against the lips.





Someone with oral herpes could spread the virus by sharing lip balm with another person. Although these organisms do not survive for long on inanimate objects, it’s best not to share lip balm.