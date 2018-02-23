The Accountant-general of Kano state, Aisha Bello, has tendered her resignation.

It was reported that Bello sent a resignation letter to the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday.





She was recently investigated by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission for alleged arbitrary release of fund without the governor’s approval.





She was however cleared of all allegations leveled against her by the panel which probed her before resigning.





Aisha was said to have quit office as a result of “undue interference” in her duties by some people who were closed to the Governor.Cable reported





She was the commissioner of budget and economic planning before her appointment as the accountant general.