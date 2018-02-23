Kaduna State Government has announced tax waiver for public secondary and primary school teachers in the state.





Malam Jafaru Sani, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday in Kaduna.





Sani said that the government would from March 2018 stop the deduction of Pay As You Earn from the salaries teachers until the new teachers salary structure for the teachers comes into effect.





The commissioner said that a new salary structure was being worked out by the office of the state Head of Service, Accountant General, and Ministry of Finance.





“This is a demonstration of the state government’s commitment to improving the welfare of teachers.





“With this tax waiver, I am sure that the quality of life of our teachers will greatly improve, until the new salary structure takes effect anytime soon,” he said.





On teachers recruitment, Sani said that the state’s Universal Basic Education Board would soon begin issuance of appointment letters to no less than 15,000 successful applicants.