As the Kaduna All Progressives Congress crisis deepens with Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi as casualty, the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani reported Kaduna State governor to the Senate on Tuesday.





Speaking through order 43, Sani explained that the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has demolished Senaror Suleiman Hunkuyi’s house in Kaduna without notice and for no reasons.





Sani stressed that El-Rufai was emboldened by claims that he was on the side of President Muhammadu Buhari to do whatever he liked.





“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has said repeatedly that he has the nod of President Muhammadu Buhari to do whatever he likes.”





Recalling how his constituency office was attacked 11 times, he berated the military and Police for allowing themselves to be used.





He described the governor as being rabid and arrogant, insisting that they would not abandon the state party to his whims and caprises.





“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I recall that my Constituency office was attacked 11 times and unfortunately, Military and Police personnel were used in these attacks”, he said.





“Because we set up APC office outside El-Rufai’s personalised office, he demolished the building without notices.”





Sani further stressed that the governor was an affliction to the people of Kaduna State, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to call him to order.





Reacting, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, cautioned that rule of law must prevail, no matter the circumstances.





He noted that immunity for the governor must not be abused nor used to dent the nation’s democracy.





Senator Hunkuyi represents Kaduna North Senatorial district and has been at loggerheads with governor El-Rufai on party matters in the state.