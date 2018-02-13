The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has said that it won’t spare any mysterious snake in its vault swallowing public fund.The board’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, Fabian Benjamin, stated this while appearing on Channels TV on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.Recall that a couple of days ago, a JAMB official in Benue state had shocked the public with a confession wherein she claimed a mysterious snake swallowed N36 million from the board’s office vault in Benue state.The board’s official in the state, Mrs. Philomina Chieshe, a sales clerk, had accused her housemaid of colluded with another JAMB staff, Joan Asen, to “spiritually” steal the money from the vault in the accounts office through a spiritual snake.Mrs. Chieshe,had made the startling confession when she was unable to account for N36 million she had made for the agency from the sale of scratch cards.According to her, “It was a mystery to me too. I have been saving the money in the bank, but I found it difficult to account for it.“So I started saving it in a vault in the office. But each time I open the vault, I will find nothing. I became worried and surprised how the millions of Naira could be disappearing from the vault.“I began to interrogate everybody in the house and office, and no one could agree on what might have happened to the money. I continued to press until my housemaid confessed.“She said that the money disappeared spiritually. She said that a mysterious snake sneaked into the house and swallowed the money in the vault.”However, the board’s spokesman, during a phone conversation on Channels TV said the board would not allow any snake go scot free with the public fund.According to him, “Let me make it very clear that that information was given out by JAMB in line with the spirit of this administration. We are not very disturbed with the trends and the way Nigerians have turned the whole story around.“What we’re doing is to ensure that we stem corruption, that any “snake” that is in the vault misappropriating public funds, swallowing, or whatever, will not be spared.“What brought this up was the determination of the present administration, led by Professor Oloyede, to ensure that the board is clean of any acts of infraction, misappropriation, or by whatever name it is called.”On what the board inteds doing to the official, Fabian Benjamin said, “this particular staff was saddled with the responsibility of selling scratch cards and she sold scratch cards amounting to N36 million, misappropriated this amount, and when she was queried, all she could say was that she kept it in the vault in the office and a particular snake came and swallowed the money.“Of course, we won’t believe that kind of a story.“She has undergone all disciplinary processes. A report has been written and forwarded to the appropriate authorities.“The public service has a process of addressing such issues. At the moment, she’s been queried, appeared before a disciplinary committee, interdicted and is under close watch.“Once we get the final approval, she’ll be handed over to security agency and the necessary process will be taken to recover the money.”