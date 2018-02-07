The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has extended registration for 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME. The board which announced the extension in a statement, Tuesday evening, said the registration will go on till February 11, 2018.Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Head of Media, who released the state to that effect, emphasized that the extension grace was for one week only, and advised candidates yet to register to take advantage of doing so within the extended period.“JAMB as a responsive organisation has taken the decision albeit with great hesitation to accommodate candidates who failed to register between the two months window period that ended at midnight of Tuesday, 6th February, 2018,” he said, warning that such gesture in future may involve some penalty.Hear him:“The failure of these candidates to register is unfortunate and the Board hastens to add that this culture of impunity will not be tolerated and indeed penalty may be imposed for late registration in future. “Candidates are therefore strongly advised to take advantage of the extension to register as request for further extension would not be entertained,” the spokesperson said.“For emphasis, 2018 UTME registration now closes at midnight of Sunday, 11th February, 2018.” According to the statement, registration for direct entry candidates continues.