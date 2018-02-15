Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, has praised Mohamed Salah following his goal and spectacular performance for Liverpool in their 5-0 win over Porto.The former England midfielder, however, urged Liverpool supporters to avoid comparing the forward to Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi.The Egyptian attacker started alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the attack for the Reds in the Champions League round of 16 clash in Portugal and the trio produced a masterclass in attacking play.Mane opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp‘s side in the 25th minute but it was Salah’s sensational effort in the 29th minute that wow fans.Salah’s goal took him to 30 goals in all competitions for the season.Gerrard noted that it’s “not fair” to compare Salah to Messi,” he told BT Sport.“Liverpool have had too much aggression for Porto.“They look like they can score every time they go forward. And we’ve seen a moment of magic from Mo Salah. It’s not fair to the kid to compare him to Messi.”