Popular singer, Diamond Platinum’s marriage to wife, Zari Hassan has reportedly crashed.

The winner of Soundcity Male MVP awards was on Valentine’s day accused of infidelity by his wife who has two children for him.





After years of being together, entrepreneur Zari Hassan announced that she and the Tanzanin Singer were parting.





Zari made the announcement on her Instagram page as she shared a photo of a black rose accompanied with a caption, explaining why she was ending the relationship.





She wrote: “I understand that this is very difficult for me to do.There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised.





“We are separating as partners but not as parents.This doesn’t reduce me as a self-made individual, and as a caring mother, and the boss lady you have all come to know.









“I will continue to build as a mogul, i will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too.





“I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means.





“Unlike many, I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, and through all my challenges I came out a victor because I am a winner, and so are all of you Zari supporters.”





The break up comes in the wake of a new development in a child support case by Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto against Diamond.





The case was thrown out of court this week after the former lovers reached an out of court agreement. Could Diamond have gone behind Zari’s back to reach this agreement? We can only speculate.





The split has been months in the making since Diamond confessed to cheating on Zari with Hamisa but it has still taken the continent by surprise.





A majority of Zari’s over 3.6 million Instagram followers hailed Zari’s decision while others were crushed to see one of their favorite love stories come to an unhappy ending.





The next few weeks will be interesting to watch and it is expected Diamond will get back together with the much younger Hamisa Mobetto.