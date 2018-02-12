U.S. President, Donald Trump, has warned Israel to “be very careful” with building settlements in West Bank.





The President warned that this issue complicates the opportunity to continue with the peace process.





Trump spoke with Israeli media yesterday, saying, “The settlements are something that very much complicates and always have complicated making peace, so I think Israel has to be very careful with the settlements.”





Trump added that the issue of settlements will be discussed, when asked whether this issue would become a part of the U.S. plan to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





Trump further expressed doubts that Palestine or Israel are seeking to strike a peace deal at the moment.





“Right now, I would say the Palestinians are not looking to make peace; they are not looking to make peace.





“And I am not necessarily sure that Israel is looking to make peace … I am right now interested in the Palestinians and Israel.





“I don’t know frankly if we are going to even have talks, we will see what happens, but I think it is very foolish for the Palestinians and I also think it would be very foolish for the Israelis if they don’t make a deal.





“It’s our only opportunity and it will never happen after this.”