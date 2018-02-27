A summit convened by the Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, in Enugu was on Tuesday disrupted by pro-Biafra agitators.

The agitators, made up of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, the Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, among several others, forced the event to an abrupt end.





It was gathered that the agitators got annoyed when issues of restructuring of Nigeria took the centre stage instead of their clamour for Biafra.





The event was also expected to have been used to honour late Owelle Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, and a host of others.





Our correspondent equally gathered that the agitators, who had stormed Enugu in their numbers, with Biafra flags, were later confronted by the police, leading to the arrest of some of them.





Convener of the event, Comrade Eliot Ugochukwu-Uko, who confirmed that he abruptly ended the event owing to the charged atmosphere created by the Biafra agitators, fingered the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo over the incident.





More to come…