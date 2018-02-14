The National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday released the Consumer Price Index which measures inflation with the rate dropping by 0.24 per cent basis from 15.37 per cent in December to 15.13 in January.The bureau in the report made available to our correspondent said this is the twelfth consecutive months that the index would be declining.On a month-on-month basis, the bureau said the Headline index increased by 0.80 per cent in January 2018, adding that this is 0.21 per cent points higher from the rate of 0.59 per cent recorded in December 2017.The report reads in part, “The Consumer Price Index which measures inflation started the year 2018 increasing by 15.13 per cent year-on-year in January 2018.“This was 0.24 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in December (15.37 per cent) making it the twelfth consecutive slowdown in the inflation rate though still positive in headline year on year inflation since January 2017.”