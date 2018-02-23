The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will cancel elections in wards with irregularities.Prof. Francis Ezeonu, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo State, said elections in areas where ballot boxes were seized or where voting was marred by any violence would be voided.The electoral commissioner said this on Friday while carrying out sensitisation campaign in Aboh Mbaise Local Government area of Imo.He said INEC was prepared for free and fair elections devoid of violence and intimidation and urged stakeholders to cooperate with the commission to achieve this objective.“INEC will not accept results in areas where ballot papers or boxes are carted away by hoodlums or any group or individuals. Election in that area will be cancelled.“What INEC needs is cooperation from members of the community.“If INEC does not receive cooperation of people in the communities, things will not be okay. I advise politicians and stakeholders to play by the rules and play good politics,” he said.Ezeonu reiterated the commitment of INEC to conduct credible polls in the forth coming general elections.He urged politicians to always ensure their followers enjoyed dividends of democracy to pave the way for their re-election.