The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced an eight-member committee headed by a National Commissioner, Abubakar Nahuche, to probe underage voting in the recently concluded local government elections in Kano.The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced this in Abuja on Wednesday during a meeting with the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria.Other members of the committee include: National Commissioner, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu; the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Ingini; Adamawa State REC, Kassim Geidam; Mr. Yakubu Duku of the Electoral Operations Department, Mrs. Rukayat Bello of the Voter Registry Department, Mr.Paul Omokore of the ICT Department and Mr. Jude Okwuonu.