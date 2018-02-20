The ad-hoc Committee set up by the House of Representatives on Tuesday commenced investigations into the Incessant Killings in Nigeria.Addressing journalists on their approach Chairman of the Committee, Rep Pally Iriase, PDP, Edo said the Committee of seven Lawmakers was going to be bi-partisan in their approach.He said”we formally commenced our investigations today and we will use a three-prong approach via interaction with security chiefs, interface with foreign partners and conduct public hearing. Details soon..