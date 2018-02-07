Retired Pope Benedict XVI, has disclosed that he is now preparing for his death.

Benedict XVI turns 91 in April.





He told the Italian media on Wednesday that he is fading away.





Benedict, born Joseph Ratzinger in Germany, retired in February 2013, citing the strains of old age. He was the first pope to retire in almost 600 years.





The former pontiff said, “I was moved by the fact that so many readers of your paper want to know how I am spending this last period of my life.





“The only thing I can say about this is that, as my physical strength slowly fades, I am on an interior pilgrimage towards home.”





He said he has so much love and goodness that he could have never imagined.





He has since been living in a monastery inside Vatican grounds.