The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has reportedly ordered for the arrest of the media aide to former President Ibrahim Babangida, Prince Kassim Afegbua for the statement he issued on behalf of his boss.This issuance of the warrant of arrest was disclosed by a Presidency source on Sunday.Afegbua in a statement purportedly issued on Sunday on behalf of Babangida had quoted the former President saying that President Muhammadu Buhari should not seek for reelection in 2019.But the former President, in a swift reaction, denied issuing such a statement.He called on Nigerians to disregard the earlier statement by Afegbua.The Presidency source, who does not want his name in print, said that the IGP has ordered for the arrest of Kassim Afegbua for issuing allegedly issuing a fake statement.Afegbua was advised to submit himself to the force headquarters within 24 hours or face arrest.The media aide has however insisted that he had the permission of the former president to issue the statement credited to him.