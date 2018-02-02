The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris is currently in a closed-door meeting with the Senate over the recent killings by herdsmen in Benue state.Mr. Idris is appearing before the Senate’s joint Committee on Police Affairs and Intelligence to give reasons why he did not comply with the 14 days ultimatum earlier given him by the Senate to bring solution to the incessant killings in Benue state.Recall that the Senate, Wednesday, summoned the IGP to appear before it over the crisis in Benue and to explain the measures he had taken to stop the killings in the state.Journalists and lower ranks police officers who accompanied Idris were however dismissed from the venue after the introductory session.The Senate on Wednesday summoned the IGP to explain the steps taken by the police to prevent further killings in Benue state.The Senate Committee on Police and National Intelligence were mandated to invite the IGP after Senator Joshua Lidani, from Gombe State, raised a point of order calling the attention of the Senate to the continuous killing in Benue State despite the 14-day ultimatum given to the IG of Police.