President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said that his government has the grasp of the security challenges in the country and was determined to implement solutions that would stand the test of time.President Buhari and heads of security agencies held the routine weekly security meeting where heads of the security agencies brief him on the security situation in the country.As usual there was no briefing of State House correspondents as it was purely security matters, but President Buhari in his twitter handle said that the government would implement solutions that would be acceptable anywhere. The President’s post on his twitter handle read thus, “Today I presided over a Meeting of the Security Council.We fully understand the seriousness & urgency of Nigeria’s security issues, and are determined to implement carefully considered solutions that will not only earn the confidence of Nigerians, but also stand the test of time.” The meeting which was an enlarged one with heads of Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps lasted about three hours at the State House, Abuja.At the meeting was the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) Also in attendance were Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS); Lawal Daura, Director of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. The service chiefs at the meeting included Chief of Defence Staff; Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff; Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.