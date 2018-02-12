The lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has accused the federal government of plotting to frame him for a crime he didn’t commit in a bid to shut him up and prevent him from criticizing the government.





Recall that FG had filed 2-count charge against Melaye for allegedly giving false information to the police in relation to a claim he made on April 17 of an attempt on his life.





Melaye, on his Twitter page has now accused the FG of conniving with the police and the minister of justice to accuse him of lying about his assassination attempt in 2017.





He wrote: “The same police who paraded the assassination, their weapons, the car they used, have confessional statements of suspects, ask me who are my suspects now colluding with Minister of Justice to arraign me for misinformation over a case that is in Court where the court have accepted the statements of suspects as exhibits.





“Me a victim of assassination attempt is now to face trial. I will fight you all with the last drop of blood in my body. I will never be cowed or made to be silent over perfidy, Corruption, injustice and Mal- administration either Kogi or the presidency. In an unjust society silence is a crime. I will not stop speaking the truth to power at all levels. You will continue to hear from me at all times. If I die in the process so be it. I ready for una.”