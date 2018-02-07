Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday sarcastically expressed sympathy for Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Chairman Danladi Umar over his alleged travail in the hand of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Saraki, in a post on his Facebook page, said the EFCC suddenly woke up four days to the resumption of his (Saraki’s) asset declaration case to slam a criminal charge against Umar.He noted that in April 2016, when his lawyers asked Umar to rescue himself from his (Saraki’s) case because of the criminal investigation against him, the EFCC swiftly cleared Umar of any wrongdoing.He wondered what has changed since April 2016 and few days ago to force the EFCC to file criminal case against Umar.Saraki wondered “whether those who genuinely love this Government appreciate the damage that all this is doing to our so-called ‘War Against Corruption’”.The post read: “I sympathise with the chairman of the tribunal, Mr. Danladi Umar, for his travail in the hands of the EFCC, which suddenly woke up four days to the resumption of this case to file criminal charges against him.“You will recall that in April 2016, when our lawyers asked the tribunal chairman to rescue himself from our case, because of the criminal investigation against him, the EFCC swiftly cleared Mr. Umar of any wrongdoing.“Now, I find it amusing, that in a dramatic turnaround, this same EFCC now thinks that Mr. Umar has a case to answer just before the commencement of my case before him. What has changed since April 2016?“As much as many Nigerians want to continue to believe that this my case is merely about asset declaration irregularities, the maneuvers, manipulation, intrigues, schemes and ‘House of Cards’ nature of this whole case proves otherwise.“I really wonder whether those who genuinely love this government appreciate the damage that all this is doing to our so-called ‘War Against Corruption’.“However, in all of this, my confidence in the judiciary and its ability to do justice in all cases remains unshakeable.”