Senator Theodore Orji representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly has disowned an online report linking him to 2019 presidency contest, saying he is not interested in running for the presidency for now.Senator Orji who was reacting to the online report which said his posters were littered all over Abuja, explained that he is presently very happy as a Senator and has been working hard to provide quality representation for his constituents.Orji in a statement by his Chief Liaison Officer, Mr. Ifeanyi Umere, dismissed the report as “acts of mischief by political enemies to embarrass the Senator who is very happy with his present position as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a platform he has so far used to transform the lives of hundreds of constituents in many areas of endeavour, especially through his scholarship scheme, which now accommodates 180 indigent undergraduates students.”