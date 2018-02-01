A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has dismissed media reports linking him with heart disease, saying he only has a heart-related ailment.The said report emanated from court proceedings where Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Mr. Norrison Quarkers, SAN, told the court that the former Minister had a heart related ailment.A statement on Wednesday by Obiageli Nwachukwu, a the Public Affairs Assistant to the former Minister, said there’s a world of difference between the two medical conditions, adding that Fani-Kayode will be presenting a medical report to the court at a latter date.Insisting that the said report was false, Fani-Kayode said the story had brought a lot of fear and consternation into the hearts and minds of his friends, supporters and family members all over the world.The statement also refuted reports that Fani-Kayode had asked the court and got two previous adjournments in his ongoing trial.“The court records are there for all to see. Today was the first and only time that Chief Fani-Kayode has ever been absent from the proceedings at the Federal High Court in Lagos or asked for an adjournment from this particular learned judge.“He looks forward to being in court at the adjourned date and he fully appreciates the fact that the EFCC did not oppose the application for adjournment and that the learned trial judge granted it expeditiously. We feel it is important to make these clarifications for record purposes”, the statement added.