The senator representing Kogi West constituency, Sen Dino Melaye has on Tuesday maintained his ground over the charges filed against him by the federal government, noting that he will continue to speak the truth and criticize any government, including the incumbent government if found dysfunctional. He equally noted that he has conquered fear and will never be afraid to go to prison.Recall that in April 2017, Sen Dino Melaye raised alarm over an alleged assassination attempt on his life by Edward David, chief of staff to Yahaya Bello. A report he allegedly tendered to the police and suspects were allegedly paraded.In view of the above assassination attempt on Melaye’s life, the government on Sunday 11th February accused Melaye of framing Edward David, chief of staff to Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state.Various media reports said the federal government has filed a two-count charge against Melaye for allegedly giving false information to the police in relation to a claim he made April 17 of an attempt on his life.The charge marked: CR/106/18 was filed on January 31 this year before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).However, Sen Melaye on Tuesday during the Senate plenary brought the attention of his colleagues on the alleged charges against him by the federal government.In his words, “Edward is the chief of staff to Kogi state governor and Taofeek is the caretaker chairman of Ijumu local government of Kogi state. I stated this in my statement to the Nigerian police,” Melaye said.“As a result of that information, they immediately moved to the residence of Alhaji Taofeek where ammunition was recovered immediately that morning. If naming suspects now become misinformation, I am wondering. The police swung into action. The tactical command of the IGP swung into action.“Ten days after, they apprehended six out of the ten that came to kill me. Not only were they apprehended, the spokesperson of the Nigerian police paraded them in a national press conference.“Not only were they paraded, the spokesperson of the Nigerian police informed Nigerians that all the rifles used for their missions have to be recovered by the police. Not only were the ammunition recovered, confessional statements have been made by those who were directly involved and they also invited this same Taofeek.“I shall continue to speak. I shall continue to ask questions. I shall continue to criticize any public office including the president of the federal republic of Nigeria”, he finally said.“I have conquered fear, I am not afraid of the prison. The last administration arrested me 14 times, Abacha’s government detained me. Babangida’s government detained me. I am not afraid of the prison. It is built because of human beings, but we will not stop speaking the truth.“In an unjust society, silence is a crime. The battle to bring Nigeria back on track from these criminals in power is a battle of no retreat no surrender and I am ready to fight the federal government on this matter and I will fight with the last drop of my blood.”