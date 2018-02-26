Mrs. Damilola Kolade Kayode, counsel to Senator Shehu Sani has accused Kaduna State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Umma Hikima, of professional misconduct in a case of N2 billion libel suit filed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai against Senator Shehu Sani over an alleged defamation.

In a statement titled: “Memo On The N2 Billion Suit Against Senator Shehu Sani” issued at the weekend, she lamented that it was uncharitable to resort to the media to broadcast the notice of the pending suit against their client when records have shown that there was no court order for substituted service against him.





Mrs Kayode said; “We were briefed today by Senator Shehu Sani on a media report of a N2 billion libel suit allegedly filed at the Kaduna State High Court with Governor Nasir El-Rufai as the plaintiff and our client as the defendant.





“Having not been properly served and fully abreast of the rules & ethics of our profession, we will not at this moment join issues with the governor through the media.





“Away from the suit, we however take exception to the patently adopted unethical practice of the state Attorney General, being a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who should know better the implication of taking recourse to the media to broadcast the notice of the pending suit to our client.





“As ministers in the temple of justice committed to fast-tracking justice in society, we heartily commend the plaintiff in the suit for his belief in our judicial system and for not taking the laws into his hands.”





“In the same vein, we pray that as a further assurance of the governor’s premium on our court, he should immediately obey and comply with all other judgments and rulings of our court against him.“We express total commitment to the rule of law, as we will continue to render our moral and prescribed duties to our clients, the society and the court for the common good,” the statement reads.